Viking Ship Over 1,000 Years Old Found in Eastern Norway - Video

A high-resolution georadar has discovered traces of a ship burial and a village that probably date to the Merovingian or Viking Period at Edoy in Møre and Romsdal County in Norway, the NIKU said in a statement.

“This is incredibly exciting. And again, it's the technology that helps us find yet another ship. As technology is making leaps forward, we are learning more and more about our past. It is too early to say something certain about the date of the ship, but we know that it is more than 1,000 years old”, Dr Knut Paasche, head of the department of digital archaeology at NIKU, said.

In 2018, the same georadar technology was used to find a Viking ship grave at Gjellestad. The remains of the vessel were located just below the topsoil, in an area where there was previously a burial mound. The subsequent dig earlier this year reportedly showed that some of the keels were still intact and in good condition.