Register
14:11 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    John F. Kennedy's Funeral Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy with Jackie Kennedy

    What Happened to Jackie Kennedy's Iconic Pink Suit She Wore When JFK Was Assassinated?

    © East News / TED RUSSELL
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Fifty six years ago the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy was shot dead in Dallas, Texas. His wife and First Lady Jackie Kennedy accompanied him during the tragic trip and on the way to the hospital, with her pink suit covered in the president’s blood.

    The iconic pink suit Jackie Kennedy wore that fateful day in 1963 when her husband John F. Kennedy was assassinated will remain hidden from the public until at least 2103 at the request of family members, the Washington Examiner reported.

    The custom-made suit was worn by the first lady throughout the tragic day of 22 November 1963, including the motorcade ride, when the US president was shot dead, and while standing next to then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson as he was sworn into office following Kennedy’s assassination. Covered in her husband’s blood, Jackie Kennedy refused to take off the dress until her return to the White House in Washington DC, saying “let them see what they’ve done”.

    Her outfit has never been cleaned. Kennedy was shot in the neck and head, with the first lady recalling a whole piece of the 35th president’s skull “coming off” as he was shot.

    The pink suit, originally tailored by New York shop Chez Ninon to copy an iconic Chanel suit, was later donated to the National Archives by the Kennedys’ daughter Caroline in 2003 with a request not to display it in public so as not to “dishonor the memory” of her parents. It is now believed to be in the archives in a climate-controlled environment and is expected to remain there until at least 2103, after which members of the Kennedy family could decide whether to reveal it to the public.

    Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Royal Albert Hall for a gala performance of Swan Lake in this Tuesday June 3, 1997 file photo
    © AP Photo / JACQUELINE ARZT
    Top 6 Deaths of World’s Most Powerful and Famous That Spawned Countless Conspiracy Theories
    Many conspiracy theories still surround the JFK’s assassination since Lee Harvey Oswald, who was arrested on suspicions of killing the president, was shot dead before he could be prosecuted. Jackie Kennedy later married Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis and died at the age of 64 in 2004. Caroline Kennedy remains Jackie and John’s only living child since their son John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash at the age of 38.

    Tags:
    Jacqueline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse