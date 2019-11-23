Lingerie Model Tahlia Giumelli Shares Her Feelings After Cancellation of Victoria's Secret Show

L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, announced on Thursday the cancellation of its annual lingerie and sleepwear show, saying it didn't have an impact on product sales.

On Friday, model Tahlia Giumelli expressed her elation at the cancellation of a Victoria's Secret fashion show, criticising the show for its unrealistic beauty standards.

The model, who is the girlfriend of rugby star Tom Burgess, shared a news article about the end of the show on her Instagram commenting “Oh, thank god, it's over now”.

“This makes me so happy! Here's to seeing more attainable, real bodies in lingerie on catwalks rather than a fantasy", argued the lingerie model.

Giant fashion retailer L Brands, which is the parent company of Victoria's Secret, on Thursday confirmed the cancellation of the show. The show was used to promote the company’s products, according to the Daily Mail.

The company said the decision came as a move to “evolve the marketing” of its brand products and argued that the Victoria's Secret show didn’t have a direct impact on sales of its products.