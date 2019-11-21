Watch Diego Maradona Makes Roger Federer Cry

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona recently quit Gimnasia after just two months as manager, but was still too busy to attend the last tennis match featuring Roger Federer, whom he has highly supported, sending a video message instead.

38-year-old Swiss tennis player Roger Federer was left deeply touched by legendary footballer Diego Maradona’s video message, in which the Argentinian called him “a machine” and “the greatest of all time”. The video with Maradona’s address to the Swiss player was publicly displayed to the audience after the Buenos Aires match, which was a victory for German star Alexander Zverev over 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer. Maradona was reportedly invited to the game, but could not make it, prompting him to send a video message to his favourite tennis player instead.

El saludo de Diego Maradona 🇦🇷 a Roger Federer 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/97oxyTX34S — CanalTenis.com 🎾 (@canal_tenis) November 21, 2019

​“Hello master, machine, like I call you”, Maradona said in Spanish, accompanied by English subtitles. “You were, you are, and will always be the greatest. There is no other like you”.

​ “I want you to know that if you have any kind of trouble in my country, you can call me and tell me what you need”, the football legend added. “A big kiss for your wife and your children. You are, like I like to say, a machine, the greatest of all time".

Federer’s emotional reaction to Maradona’s tribute was inevitably caught on camera, as the tennis legend tried to do his best to hide tears of pride behind a smile.

Federer and 22-year-old Zverev are currently on an exhibition tour in South America, playing in five different countries over the course of a week. Despite his age, the Swiss player recently dismissed talk about him approaching retirement, insisting that he was “exactly where he wanted to be at this age”.