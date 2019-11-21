Register
21 November 2019
    Participants in the Jewish event of Holocaust remembrance walk in the former Nazi German World War II death camp of Auschwitz shortly before the start of the annual March of the Living in which young Jews from around the world walk from Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the 6 million Holocaust victims, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, May 2, 2019

    Extinction Rebellion Co-Founder Ripped for Branding Holocaust 'Just Another F***ery in History'

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    It is not the first time climate guru Roger Hallam has stirred controversy in the UK and beyond, having earlier suggested climate change is a no less burning issue in light of the consequences it brings about, than the 1.1. million victims of the Auschwitz camp.

    The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and eco-activist Roger Hallam has been knocked by his colleagues, and the German authorities alike after he argued there was nothing extraordinary about the Holocaust. The comments instantly hit a raw nerve with the German branch of Extinction Rebellion, which hurried to distance itself from his “intolerable . . . downplaying and relativising” of the Holocaust, and criticised him as a “polarising” force within the wider movement.

    The 53-year-old  former organic farmer recounted in an interview with Die Zeit  that “in our history, millions of people have regularly been killed under awful circumstances ,” going on to bring up Leopold II of Belgium’s historic exploitation of the Congo Free State, which paved the way for  the modern Democratic Republic of Congo:

    “In the late 19th century the Belgians went into the Congo and decimated it . . .” he noted adding “genocides have happened time and again in the past 500 years.” “To be honest, it’s almost a normal occurrence,” said  Hallam, who together with his allies set up Extinction Rebellion in London last year – one of the world’s largest climate campaign groups, with a much developed network of branches across the globe.

    Referring to the Germans’ expected indignation, he insisted they are too “paralysed” by the trauma of the Holocaust to learn something from it that would be applicable to our modern life. More specifically, he portrayed the Third Reich’s murder of six million Jews in the 1930-s-early 1940s as “just another f***ery in human history.”

    Although the company he founded bases its strategy on the non-violent protests of such legendary historic figures as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Hallam’s personal disposition for provocations has earned him a reputation of an exceptionally divisive figure. 

    For instance, earlier this year, he raised eyebrows with his open to a fault, expressive speech at Amnesty International’s London, in which he likened global warming to the 1.1. million deaths in the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp.

    Tags:
    climate change, climate, murder, Holocaust, Jews
