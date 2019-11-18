70% of Americans Say Trump’s Actions Toward Ukraine Were Wrong - Poll

Seventy percent of Americans believe that US President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to freeze around $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in an effort to spur Kiev to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter was wrong, a new ABC/Ipsos poll reveals.

The poll, the results of which were released Monday, also found that 51% of Americans believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office due to the alleged Ukraine-US scandal. Meanwhile, 19% of Americans believe Trump should not be removed from office, and a quarter of Americans say that the US president didn’t do anything wrong.

Thirty-two percent of Americans said they had already decided that Trump should be impeached “before the Ukraine scandal erupted into public consciousness.” The majority of Americans (67%) said they took a position on whether Trump should be impeached in September, when the news of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went public. However, 21% said they decided on their position after the public congressional hearings last week.

The poll, which took place on November 16 and November 17, surveyed 506 people aged 18 or older and has a margin error of 4.8 points.

House Democrats initiated the impeachment probe into Trump in late September following a whistleblower complaint claiming that Trump sought an illegal "quid pro quo" from Kiev by threatening to withhold about $400 million in military aid to pressure the Ukrainian government into opening an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings regarding Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and has instead accused Biden of seeking a quid quo pro himself by demanding in March 2016 that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor looking into Hunter Biden’s alleged illegal activities.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform Committees began public hearings in the impeachment inquiry last week. Several lawmakers, including two former assistants to former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker - Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson - top Pentagon official Laura Cooper, Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent and former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch have already testified.