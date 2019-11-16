Not British Yet? Meghan Markle Still Without UK Citizenship Two Years After Request – Report

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Newly-minted royal Meghan Markle sparked some controversy this week following reports that she had held a secret meeting with former US presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton at her Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Applying for British citizenship can be a difficult and lengthy process, apparently even for royals, as former American actress and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has not been granted citizenship rights despite submitting the necessary papers two years ago, the Daily Mail reported, citing a source close to Markle.
“Meghan is not yet a British citizen”, the Duchess’ friend reportedly said, as quoted by the media.
“It might seem extraordinary, given that she's been married to the Queen's grandson for 18 months, but she accepts that it's a slow process”, her friend added.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
Markle, who married Prince Harry in May 2018 and gave birth to his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in March this year, thus does not have an unconditional right to enter, live, and work in the United Kingdom, or to vote in the general election, set for 12 December. Her royal relatives, however, traditionally prefer not to cast their vote.
It is also unclear so far whether Markle will vote in the upcoming US presidential election, but she became embroiled in some controversy this week after it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex had a secret meeting with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential rival Hilary Clinton at her Frogmore Cottage home on Tuesday. Hilary Clinton has previously openly expressed her admiration for Prince Harry’s wife, as Markle was a strong supporter of her during the 2016 presidential race, while slamming Donald Trump as a “misogynist”.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)