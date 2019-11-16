Not British Yet? Meghan Markle Still Without UK Citizenship Two Years After Request – Report

Newly-minted royal Meghan Markle sparked some controversy this week following reports that she had held a secret meeting with former US presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton at her Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Applying for British citizenship can be a difficult and lengthy process, apparently even for royals, as former American actress and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has not been granted citizenship rights despite submitting the necessary papers two years ago, the Daily Mail reported, citing a source close to Markle.

“Meghan is not yet a British citizen”, the Duchess’ friend reportedly said, as quoted by the media.

“It might seem extraordinary, given that she's been married to the Queen's grandson for 18 months, but she accepts that it's a slow process”, her friend added.

© AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

Markle, who married Prince Harry in May 2018 and gave birth to his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in March this year, thus does not have an unconditional right to enter, live, and work in the United Kingdom, or to vote in the general election, set for 12 December. Her royal relatives, however, traditionally prefer not to cast their vote.

It is also unclear so far whether Markle will vote in the upcoming US presidential election, but she became embroiled in some controversy this week after it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex had a secret meeting with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential rival Hilary Clinton at her Frogmore Cottage home on Tuesday. Hilary Clinton has previously openly expressed her admiration for Prince Harry’s wife, as Markle was a strong supporter of her during the 2016 presidential race, while slamming Donald Trump as a “misogynist”.