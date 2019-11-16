Register
12:35 GMT +316 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California

    Tana Mongeau Set to Look For New Job as Instagram Hides Likes

    © AFP 2019 / Frazer Harrison
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Instagram photo sharing platform has been testing a new “hiding likes” option for months now, which is believed to be significantly hurting some celebrities and media influencers. The experiment finally reached its biggest market this week, the United States.

    American influencer and YouTube star Tana Mongeau has told her 1.9 million-strong Twitter audience that she will be looking for a new job because her Instagram likes were “gone”, as the service begins testing its new policy in the US this week.

    Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently announced that the platform’s next step would begin starting 11 November and it would involve hiding likes for a number of users in its main market, the United States. The move comes as part of an effort to make the platform less toxic for its users. The policy has already been tested in several other countries including Canada and Australia, where the number of likes or little heart icons was hidden from the Instagram feed of a selected number of users.

    Although the chosen individuals were still able to see who liked their posts, their followers were not aware of the count - which has usually been seen as something crucial for celebrities and media influencers, who are highly dependent on the number of likes in order to pair with brands that would consider their profiles for advertising purposes. Tana Mongeau is believed to be just one of the individuals recently hurt by the move.

    While many Twitter users supported the blogger’s complaint, some suggested that it was just a new beginning and now she could move to another industry, especially if the policy is made permanent.

    Mongeau is not the only celebrity who has recently complained about Instagram’s move, with rapper and singer Nicky Minaj, who has more than 100 million followers on her page, on 6 November announcing that she wouldn’t be making any more posts on Instagram following its new policy.

    ​American TV show personality Kim Kardashian West has fully endorsed the move, by saying that this will contribute to a healthier environment on the internet and would be beneficial for younger people. It is not yet clear whether Instagram will make this change permanent.

    Tags:
    Instagram, Instagram, Instagram, Tana Mongeau, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse