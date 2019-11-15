'FFS’: Netizens Divided as World’s First Vagina Museum to Open in UK

The venue appears to be a gender-specific alternative to the Penis Museum in Iceland that will readily provide infotainment on subjects that have universally been viewed as “taboo”.

Camden’s Stables Market in north-west London will see a one-of-a-kind venue open its doors to the public this weekend – the world’s first vagina museum dedicated to gynaecological anatomy, The Guardian reported.

The reason for starting such a thematic exhibition space appears to be on the surface for Florence Schechter, the director of the place which opened as a result of fundraising, after 1,000 people collectively donated roughly £50,000 over the past few years.

“I discovered there was a penis museum in Iceland but no vagina equivalent anywhere else so I decided to make one”, says Florence.

The first exhibition, which will run until the end of February, is called Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How To Fight Them and serves largely educational purposes, featuring posters, models of “taboo” female body parts, illustrations, etc.

What led the curator to bust the myths and misconceptions around the delicate issues of sex, cleanliness and periods were YouGov social poll results: back in April, it found that half of the British public surveyed could not describe the function or visibly identify the vagina (52%), the labia (47%) or the urethra (58%).

“The facts for me were astounding", Sarah Creed, who curated the exhibition, said, adding that the museum will focus on a wide variety of current social and political issues surrounding a woman’s role in today’s society.

