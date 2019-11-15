‘May Allah Punish Those Who Made Video Viral’: Pakistani Pop Singer After X-Rated Video Leak

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani pop singer has declared she's leaving the world of showbiz since a nude video clip of her went viral. In her first appearance on a public platform on Thursday, she expressed her anguish over the incident and the notorious people behind it.

Dressed in a solemn black traditional Islamic dress, the Pakistani singer, who has recently hogged the limelight by threatening to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message said those who shared leaked material online would not only be apprehended here but punished by Allah as well.

“Those who made my video viral will get punished in this life and hereafter because Allah's grasp is severe. (InshaAllah), they are guilty in Allah’s court and they will be punished a lot", Pirzada said, adding that a cyber security team and intelligence team will soon apprehend the people responsible for the act of making her video viral.

​Rabi Pirzada wept while talking about the incident and the terrible pain she's felt. She blamed people for making life hell for all those who wish to return to normal life after being hit by similar experiences.

She, nevertheless, expressed gratitude for those who came forward to support her in her time of need.

"A lot of women also offered to support and protect me, assuring me that no one would be able to raise a finger against me. These included those affiliated with #MeToo and #MeraJismMeriMarzi", she elaborated.

The pop star reiterated that she will not return to the showbiz business and from now on will only sing for Allah. "I think I have been given a new life, and the meaning of my life is now only religion", she affirmed.

Pirzada broke down more than once during her latest 8-minute video.

Pakistani authorities have been investigating the incident but yet to reached at any conclusion at how the her video made their way to cyberspace, but several people have suggested that she is a victim of revenge porn, while many have called it a political conspiracy.

Rabi had earlier threatened to kill Indian Prime Minister Modi over his decision on Kashmir by wearing a suicide vest in a picture and in another video threatened to kill him with snakes, a lion, and an alligator.