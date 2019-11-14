Register
19:21 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Grace Millane

    '50 Shades of Death': British Backpacker's Killer Claims She Asked to be Choked During Sex

    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    In December 2018 the news about 22-year-old British recent graduate Grace Millane vanishing in New Zealand and later found dead shocked the public. Now, her suspected killer has gone on trial with new shocking details of their short encounter circulating in the news.

    The New Zealander accused of murdering 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane after meeting her on the Tinder dating app last December told police that she asked him to choke her during sex to mimic the popular 50 Shades of Grey movie while claiming to have practised various BDSM sex techniques previously. 

    "She started talking to me about 50 Shades of Grey which is a sex fantasy movie that's out," the suspect said during his interview with police that has been shown at his trial in the Auckland High Court on 14 November. "She told me there are a few things she likes doing and that she had done with her ex-partner". 

    The man recalled that while they had sex, Millane insisted that he hold her throat and engage in bondage.

    "At first it was just normal, it was very placid, and then she asked me if we could get into bondage, and she started biting and then she asked me to bite her and so I did," the man recalled.

    What We Know About Millane's Case So Far

    The British public was set ablaze last December after Lincoln University graduate Grace Millane was declared missing, shortly after arriving in New Zealand from Peru during her backpacking trip, on the eve of her 22nd birthday. Her dead body was later found near Auckland city, after a 27-year-old man, whom she met on the dating app Tinder, identified its location following his arrest on suspicion of the woman's murder.  

    The New Zealander, who remains unnamed due to a legal order previously granted by the judge, gave several interviews following his arrest in December 2018. During his first filmed recollection of events on 6 December, the suspect insisted that after meeting Millane on Tinder and having a date on 1 December at a bar, they had parted ways and never met again. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от millanegrace (@millanegrace)

    However, in his most recent account, that was revealed to the jury in the Auckland High Court on 14 November, the suspect said that he and Millane went to a hotel after consuming a large number of drinks in a few places during their date. The man said that they had quite violent sex, after which he took a shower and passed out there, thinking that Millane had left. 

    The defendant then argued that he found Millane on the floor in the morning with her nose bleeding. The 27-year-old insisted that he tried to call an ambulance, but when he understood that Millane was dead, was scared of how this could have looked so went to The Warehouse store to buy a suitcase instead. 

    The CCTV footage publicly displayed to the jury showed the accused returning to his hotel room with a new suitcase, while later leaving with the same suitcase placed on a trolley. 

    The man acknowledged placing Millane's body in the bag, which he said was a struggle, and then leaving the dead body in the hotel until the next day. He then went to purchase some cleaning products and meet with another date at the Revelry Bar in Ponsonby on 2 December.

    "I spewed up a few times because I couldn't put Grace in the bag because all I could think about was what we shared the night before," the man said during the interview with the police. 

    Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said that the accused also took a series of pictures of Millane's dead body and searched for a number of pornographic content videos after she was already dead. 

    A woman lights candles during a vigil for murdered British tourist Grace Millane in Christchurch, New Zealand
    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    NZ Man Claims He Killed UK Backpacker During Sex Game But Why Is His Identity Being Kept Secret?
    The accused said he drove to Waitakere Ranges in his car with Grace's body in the suitcase on the next day. There he buried the body in a hole he dug and would later locate on police orders. The man claimed he had suicidal thoughts after burying her body. 

    The defendant denies murdering Millane but acknowledges that her death, believed to have been caused by sustained pressure to her neck, could have occurred in his company. While the trial continues, the next public hearings are expected to be held at the Auckland High Court on 18 November. 

    Tags:
    Tinder, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse