Top 5 Politicians Who Used Sexual References in Their Public Addresses (Spoiler: Not Only Johnson)

Politicians are not strangers to dirty talk – although more constrained and obscure, they also often use sexual collocations when discussing public activity.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked numerous reactions this week after extracts released ahead of his speech in West Midlands showed that the prime minister was planning to accuse his political opponents promoting new Scottish independence and EU referendums of engaging in “political onanism”. However, this is not the only sexual reference of Johnson’s on this list.

Boris Johnson on Masturbation

Speaking in March about finances allocated to the investigation of child abuse, Johnson said that they were “spaffed up a wall” – a slang phrase used to signify the act of ejaculation. Although it is not clear whether the British prime minister truly knew the meaning of this unfortunate collocation, while using the term in relation to the “spending of public money”, this expression haunted him for money months to come, especially considering the fact that he used it in the same sentence as he did “child abuse”.

Donald Trump’s References to Human Genitals

The US president has also not been averse to speaking with sexual overtones, as he once publicly bragged about the dimensions of his male body parts – although without directly mentioning them. When speaking about the size of his hands, which his then-presidential rival Marco Rubio dubbed quite slight, Trump said in front of American voters back in 2016 that not only was the size of his hands just fine, but so was apparently the size of his penis.

“And, he referred to my hands- ‘If they're small, something else must be small’”, Trump quoted Rubio. “I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee.”

© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS U.S. President Donald Trump delivers keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 23, 2019

Duterte’s Biggest Pride

Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte has always been quite frank, not only in regards to his political views, but also about his beliefs on the interrelation between a man's happiness and the size of his genitals.

Thus, after referring to Philippine opposition candidate Chel Diokno’s appearance as “ugly” back in April, Duterte said that man is measured by his character. Nevertheless, the president of the Philippines president then continued his speech, claiming that a man’s good looks would not matter if he had a small penis – while openly bragging about the size of his.

© AP Photo / Bullit Marquez FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses the topic of land reform in Manila, Philippines

“If God gave me a small penis, I would have cut it in front of the altar,” Duterte publicly said, which was followed by laughs. He then turned quite nostalgic, saying that he used to walk around naked back in his student years, proudly showing his natural dignity.

“When I was young, [my penis] almost looked up to the sky,” Duterte said, while pointing the microphone up to the ceiling to fully illustrate the point.

Yoweri Museveni Slams Oral Sex

Uganda’s President Museveni has long been a strong critic of “untraditional sex practices”, not only imposing a ban on consensual gay sex in his country, but also slamming oral sex among straight people.

"Mouth is for eating, not for sex,” Museveni said back in 2018. He, nevertheless, only denounced the practice without formally banning it.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Vassie Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni

Vladimir Putin on Russian Prostitutes

Russia’s long-lasting president Vladimir Putin is also known for openly expressing his thoughts on a number of domestic and foreign policy issues. When asked about Donald Trump’s alleged interaction with Russian prostitutes during his visit to Moscow in 2013, Putin branded the claims as “nonsense” and mocked allegations that Russian security services were holding “sex tape” kompromat on the US president.

© Sputnik / Алексей Никольский Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, file photo.

"He arrived here [Moscow] and immediately ran off to meet Moscow prostitutes?" Putin asked in 2017 while publicly ridiculing the claim.

“This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility - even though they are the best in the world, of course,” the Russian president concluded.