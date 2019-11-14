Register
05:41 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chili pepper in mouth

    Top 5 Politicians Who Used Sexual References in Their Public Addresses (Spoiler: Not Only Johnson)

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Politicians are not strangers to dirty talk – although more constrained and obscure, they also often use sexual collocations when discussing public activity.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked numerous reactions this week after extracts released ahead of his speech in West Midlands showed that the prime minister was planning to accuse his political opponents promoting new Scottish independence and EU referendums of engaging in “political onanism”. However, this is not the only sexual reference of Johnson’s on this list.

    Boris Johnson on Masturbation

    Speaking in March about finances allocated to the investigation of child abuse, Johnson said that they were “spaffed up a wall” – a slang phrase used to signify the act of ejaculation. Although it is not clear whether the British prime minister truly knew the meaning of this unfortunate collocation, while using the term in relation to the “spending of public money”, this expression haunted him for money months to come, especially considering the fact that he used it in the same sentence as he did “child abuse”.

    Donald Trump’s References to Human Genitals

    The US president has also not been averse to speaking with sexual overtones, as he once publicly bragged about the dimensions of his male body parts – although without directly mentioning them. When speaking about the size of his hands, which his then-presidential rival Marco Rubio dubbed quite slight, Trump said in front of American voters back in 2016 that not only was the size of his hands just fine, but so was apparently the size of his penis.  

    “And, he referred to my hands- ‘If they're small, something else must be small’”, Trump quoted Rubio. “I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 23, 2019

    Duterte’s Biggest Pride

    Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte has always been quite frank, not only in regards to his political views, but also about his beliefs on the interrelation between a man's happiness and the size of his genitals.

    Thus, after referring to Philippine opposition candidate Chel Diokno’s appearance as “ugly” back in April, Duterte said that man is measured by his character. Nevertheless, the president of the Philippines president then continued his speech, claiming that a man’s good looks would not matter if he had a small penis – while openly bragging about the size of his.

    FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses the topic of land reform in Manila, Philippines
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses the topic of land reform in Manila, Philippines

    “If God gave me a small penis, I would have cut it in front of the altar,” Duterte publicly said, which was followed by laughs. He then turned quite nostalgic, saying that he used to walk around naked back in his student years, proudly showing his natural dignity.

    “When I was young, [my penis] almost looked up to the sky,” Duterte said, while pointing the microphone up to the ceiling to fully illustrate the point.
    Yoweri Museveni Slams Oral Sex

    Uganda’s President Museveni has long been a strong critic of “untraditional sex practices”, not only imposing a ban on consensual gay sex in his country, but also slamming oral sex among straight people.

    "Mouth is for eating, not for sex,” Museveni said back in 2018. He, nevertheless, only denounced the practice without formally banning it.

    Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Vassie
    Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni
    Vladimir Putin on Russian Prostitutes

    Russia’s long-lasting president Vladimir Putin is also known for openly expressing his thoughts on a number of domestic and foreign policy issues. When asked about Donald Trump’s alleged interaction with Russian prostitutes during his visit to Moscow in 2013, Putin branded the claims as “nonsense” and mocked allegations that Russian security services were holding “sex tape” kompromat on the US president.

    © Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, file photo.
    "He arrived here [Moscow] and immediately ran off to meet Moscow prostitutes?" Putin asked in 2017 while publicly ridiculing the claim.

    “This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility - even though they are the best in the world, of course,” the Russian president concluded.

    Tags:
    oral sex, Yoweri Museveni, Rodrigo Duterte, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse