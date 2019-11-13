Register
09:51 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot from Staffanstorp Municipality Ad

    Swedish Municipality's Migrant-Free Ad Sparks Accusations of Nazism – Video

    © Photo: Staffanstorps kommun
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    A tiny municipality in southern Sweden has stirred up a hornet's nest with a new commercial proclaiming that it's a safe neighbourhood, where ordinary Swedes can live and prosper.

    Staffanstorp Municipality in Skåne County has incurred the enmity of mainstream media with its new commercial.

    The film opens with a black and white scene from a dingy city full of graffiti, where some rowdy youngsters are seen harassing a mother and her daughter. The family then proceeds to move to Staffanstorp, where colour returns, and they get a new lease on life.

    “Dreaming of improvement and striving for a better life is nothing but a sign of health”, the narrator says. “There are municipalities where security, elderly care, schools, and businesses really work. Where the inhabitants are proud of their municipality”, the narrator continues, adding “We welcome you with all our heart”.

    The ad ends end with a slogan: “Staffanstorp, as the rest of Sweden should be”.

    Staffanstorp's ad coupled with the municipality's previous combative stance against mass immigration has sparked polarising reactions. Representatives of Sweden's mainstream press, which is mostly liberal, spared no accusations.

    Moa Berglöf, former speech-writer for the Moderates' former party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt and now an opinion writer for the newspaper Sydsvenskan, linked the film to a recent outbreak of violence in Malmö, when an immigrant teenager was shot, and called it “the most cruel thing” she has seen in a long time.

    “So while Malmö is in mourning, the Municipality of Staffanstorp is looking to put up a commercial that ... I don't even know. This is the most cruel thing move I have seen in a long time”, Berglöf tweeted.

    ​Last week, Berglöf attacked Staffanstorp in an opinion piece, calling the municipality “blue-brown”, blue being the colour of the Moderate party which calls the shots there, and brown referring to the brown shirts of Nazi Germany.

    The Nazi trope was utilised by her fellow journalists as well.

    “Genuine domestic art ... blond und boden”, Dagens Nyheter's political editor Per Svensson tweeted, referencing concepts that were popular in Nazi Germany, such as “blood and soil”.

    ​Furthermore, many found the fact that all the actors representing Staffanstorp staff were white disappointing, lamenting the perceived lack of diversity. Some even accused the municipality of promoting white flight.

    “People read too much. We do not register ethnicity, we do not think about what skin colour people should have when we make advertisements”, the municipality's strong man Christian Sonesson told Expressen.

    “What is strange is that a family looking for security can irk opinion journalists to a degree when they pay more attention to the film than real, tragic events that happen”, Sonesson told the news outlet Nyheter Idag.

    Massive Support as Well

    By contrast, many on the right were excited about the film.

    “Fantastically nice commercial for Staffanstorp. Describes the situation of many Swedes and their quest for a safe life in a secure society”, Sweden Democrats MP Björn Söder wrote.

    “The thing with the Staffanstorp's movie is that virtually every normal person is likely to find it quite sympathetic, while the establishment becomes hysterical over it. The latter's reactions are a very useful reminder of the different worlds these groups live in”, a user mused.

    ​“I'm genuinely curious what caused the outrage. The fact that there are no one-legged actors? Blind? That no one is bald? Dyslexic? Sami? Wheelchair-bound? What is it?”, another one pondered.

    “Tweet: Figure 1: Advertising from well-known fashion chain in Sweden.
    Picture 2: video about Staffanstorp.

    One is racist, the other very good, nice and proper.

    Can you guess which is which?”

    ​Staffanstorp is a town in Skåne County and a central place in the municipality of Staffanstorp. Located between the cities of Lund and Malmö, it has about 15,600 inhabitants.

    Related:

    Fury, Warnings Over Sweden’s Failure to Banish Dangerous Islamists for 'Humanitarian Reasons'
    One Fourth of People Named 'Ali' in Sweden Have a Criminal Record – Report
    Swedish Security Police Alarmed by Grant-Grabbing Islamists
    'Don't Touch Our National Anthem!' – Swedes Rebel Against Changes in School Syllabus
    Swedish Law Enforcement Blown Away as Bomb Attacks Double Amid Urban Gang Rivalry
    Tags:
    immigration, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse