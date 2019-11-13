Number 2-Wheeler: Smeared Feces Discovered on Bikeshare Handlebars in DC - Photos

According to its website, Capital Bikeshare is “metro DC’s bike share service with 4,300 bikes.” Users can borrow bikes to explore the city and return them to any one of the 500 stations scattered across the city.

​Social media users pointed out the feces were smeared under the bikes’ handlebars and thus not exactly visible to users upon first glance. One resident said on Twitter that the incidents have occurred on bikes near 15th and W streets NW on each of the past two weekends.

In a statement, Capital Bikeshare referred to the incidents as “vandalism,” noting that it takes such acts “very seriously.”

“The affected bikes have been removed from service and thoroughly inspected and cleaned by staff who are trained in hazmat recovery and removal,” the company noted. Capital Bikeshare also confirmed that it has staff members specifically trained in removing hazardous materials and products.

​The company further noted that customers can quickly report any bikes that aren’t in good condition.

"Customers can report bikes out of commission and lock bikes into Capital Bikeshare stations by pressing the wrench button on each dock," a Bikeshare spokesperson said. "The dock will display a red light, alerting other customers that they cannot use this bike. Our maintenance staff is alerted and a team member will come to inspect the bike before any customer is able to ride. If necessary, a locked-down bike will be brought to a warehouse for more intensive work."

It’s unclear if the incident has been reported to police.

This is not the first time that feces have been found on Capital Bikeshare bikes. Last November, there were also reports of feces-covered vehicles. The culprits remain unknown.