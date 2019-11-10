Madonna Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit For Being Two Hours Late to Concert - Reports

The complainant argues that the queen of pop music, Madonna, was not punctual on her Madame X tour, and more than once took the stage two hours later than originally slated.

Nate Hollander, a fan of pop star Madonna, is suing the artist and the event promoting company Live Nation for repetitive delays at her concerts. According to TMZ, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit, the ticket holder claims he has been denied a refund of $1024.95 for 3 tickets he purchased since August to Madonna’s 17 December concert after the time of the concert was delayed from 20:30 to 22:30.

Hollander reportedly also claims that the delay in concert timing is “ridiculous”, arguing that his three tickets are now much less valuable because of the unexpected delay.

The fan is reportedly gathering up “a class of other angry fans”, who are willing to sue the singer for damages. The number of those “angry fans” has already reached 500 people filing one class-action lawsuit, as Fox Business reported, citing the Wonderwall entertainment news website.

TMZ reported that they have contacted the pop artist’s representatives, but there has been as yet no response.