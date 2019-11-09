'Naked Gown': US Olympic Athlete Steals the Show With Revealing Dress at Her Own Movie's Premiere

Lindsey Vonn, former US World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic champion, has apparently managed to make quite an entrance during a premiere of “Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season”, a documentary about her.
Lindsey Vonn photographed by Rich Fury yesterday at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills 2019. pic.twitter.com/65GQLyv9Js— Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) 8 ноября 2019 г.
The 35-year old former athlete showed up wearing a tight transparent dress which accentuated her figure.
And in an apparent attempt to make sure that her dress doesn’t reveal too much, Vonn seemed to don a nude bodysuit underneath it.
@lindseyvonn with her family and Erich Sailer at the premiere of her HBO Documentary „Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" 🎥 pic.twitter.com/sMbKynKXnz— Lindsey Vonn Fans (@lindseyvonnfans) 8 ноября 2019 г.
Last night at the premier of “Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season” ~ Beyond motivational 🎿 Excited for everyone to see it! @lindseyvonn @hbo Nov. 26th 10pm pic.twitter.com/UfGikWwvFO— Shaun White (@shaunwhite) 8 ноября 2019 г.
