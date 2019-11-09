Register
03:40 GMT +309 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Washington Pentateuch unveiling ceremony

    Video: 1,000-Year-Old Pentateuch Unveiled in Washington’s Museum of the Bible

    © Facebook/Museum of the Bible
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    One of the oldest Hebrew Bible manuscripts known to man was revealed to the public in an unveiling ceremony at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, earlier this week.

    The “Washington Pentateuch,” a 1,000-year-old manuscript that contains the first five books of the Bible - Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy - was unveiled on Thursday as part of the museum’s “A Fence Around the Torah” exhibit.

    According to the museum, which has been running since November 2017, the ancient Hebrew Bible was “used to establish the accepted text of Hebrew Bible for Jews, Christians and scholars.”

    Prior to the creation of manuscripts such as the Washington Pentateuch, which may be one of the earliest books of any kind, holy texts were etched on scrolls made of animal skin or parchment.

    “These are the first examples of actual books rather than scrolls," Professor of Classical and Modern Jewish and Hebrew Literature Dr. David Stern told the Jerusalem Post. "There are about 20 of them, but maybe five or six books as complete as this one, or more complete, and then probably about 10 or 15 more that have sizable portions."

    Though the book has been in the possession of private collectors in Israel and London in recent years, the manuscript itself reveals tidbits about its life over the centuries.

    "The standard Hebrew text was produced beginning in about the eighth century. And this particular example is from the 10th century, and it carries the texts that are still used today and forms the basis of virtually all modern translations." Dr. Jeff Kloha, chief curatorial officer at the Museum of the Bible, told JPost.

    The details did not stop there, however.

    "The colophon at the end of the manuscript actually has some information that damaged pages that were replaced in 1141," he added. "There's also a note that indicates that it was given as a gift in 1835 to an Archbishop in Crimea.”

    The Museum of the Bible’s “A Fence Around the Torah” exhibit runs until March 29, 2020.

    Related:

    Video: ‘Crazy’ Mysterious UFO Lights Appear in Nighttime Utah Skies
    US Air Force Tests ATHENA Laser Capable of Neutralizing Multiple Drone Targets
    Videos: Two Retired US Air Force Stealth Aircraft Spotted Flying Over Nevada
    Top-Secret Pentagon Center Hijacks Frequencies, Interferes With Homeowners' Garage Doors
    'It Was Not Cool': Months-Old Text Messages Mysteriously Sent Overnight to US Phones
    Tags:
    museum, manuscript, Bible, Bible, Christianity, Christians, Judaism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse