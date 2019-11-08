Register
08 November 2019
    In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess reads to children during the Feminist Press' presentation of Drag Queen Story Hour at the Park Slope Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, in New York

    Swedes Inflamed by Dead People's Money Spent on Drag Queen Shows for Kids

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    When a person in Sweden dies without a written will and has no close relatives, their money will be managed by a government body that purports to improve conditions for children and young people.

    The Swedish Public Inheritance Fund, which manages the legacy of dead Swedes without heirs, has sparked outrage by donating over SEK 1.7 million ($170,000) for drag queen storytelling.

    The Cultural Foundation Mums in Stockholm, which intends to spend the government funds on transvestites reading fairy tales to children, is only one of the beneficiaries.

    "The project will, together with children, young people, and adults with disabilities, develop available norm-creative fairy tales in the form of drag shows”, the Public Inheritance Fund wrote, promising “new fairy tales that reflect the target group”.

    In addition to penning new stories, an “accessible storytelling model” for libraries and other public places will be developed. Drag show workshops will be held within the framework of the project.

    The controversial donation was highlighted by researcher Amir Sariaslan of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Helsinki University, with a tweet of his sparking many strong reactions.

    ​Enraged Twitter users have called the Public Inheritance Fund “grave robbers” and accused them of “economic necrophilia”.

    “Not to oneself: write testament ASAP”, an angry user wrote.

    ​“To those who do not have close heirs. Do not forget to write wills to prevent abuse of your money!” another one urged his compatriots.

    ​“Grimm brothers must be twisting in their graves”, another one reacted.

    ​“Honestly, they should have obviously been rejected, they have excluded drag kings! That's discrimination!” another one quipped.

    ​Others, however, were strongly in favour of the project.

    “I can only see the project as positive. Children in general, and especially children with functional impairment, do not see drag artists in the same way that adults do”, one person wrote, assuring that it's not about “influencing the children”.

    ​The list of beneficiaries includes the Flamman (Flame) Youth House in Malmö, which will receive just over SEK 4.5 million (about $450,000) to strengthen children's and young people's “fundamental values”. Dance Culture DF in Mölndal will receive just over SEK 2 million ($200,000) for “channelling people's passions toward a higher climate commitment”. Other topics include “the importance of democracy” and “human rights”.

    The Swedish Inheritance Fund is a government body established in 1928 when the Parliament abolished the right of inheritance for cousins and more distant relatives. When a person in Sweden dies without a written will and no living spouse or close family, their property is thus transferred to the fund, which also receives money from gifts. Its stated goal is to support non-profit organisations and other voluntary associations to help improve conditions for children, young people, and the disabled.

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
