‘G-Spot of Europe’ Ad Wins International Tourism Golden Award

‘The G-Spot of Europe’ advertisement, created to attract tourists to visit the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, won an international tourism award in a World Travel Market event that took place in London this week, as the ad has increased tourism in the city up to 12 percent, according to Fox News.
the G-spot of Europe: https://t.co/mPNs6R6Au4#funny #tourism #Lithuania pic.twitter.com/sWS1iQcmZf— Anna-Emmanuelle Glivinska (@emma_glivinska) November 7, 2019
“International tourism is a highly competitive field where only a few manage to stand out… even competing with the giants of tourism, such as Las Vegas, was a great achievement,'' said Inga Romanovskiene, head of the official development and business promotion agency Go Vilnius, according to Fox News, citing Travel Pulse.
We are honoured to receive the gold award for Vilnius - the G-Spot of Europe at @WTM_London! Let's build your own pleasure maps here 👉 https://t.co/1HnKdtdsiv 👈 #VilniusGSpot #ITTAs #Vilnius @IntTTAwards pic.twitter.com/lNkTQyMu1G— Go Vilnius (@GoVilnius) November 6, 2019
The tourism marketing campaign, which described Vilnius as ‘The G-Spot of Europe’, was first launched in 2018. The campaign’s main logo illustrates the head and shoulders of a young woman lying on a blanket displaying a regional map of the urban area. The woman's eyes are closed and she appears to be experiencing ecstasy.
“Vilnius – the G-spot of Europe. Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it – it’s amazing,” the campaign’s tagline reads.
