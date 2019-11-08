‘G-Spot of Europe’ Ad Wins International Tourism Golden Award

A controversial tourism marketing campaign for the city of Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was launched in 2018 ahead of a visit by Pope Francis to the country. The polarizing ad met various reactions and many complaints for its “exploitative or degrading” content.

‘The G-Spot of Europe’ advertisement, created to attract tourists to visit the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, won an international tourism award in a World Travel Market event that took place in London this week, as the ad has increased tourism in the city up to 12 percent, according to Fox News.

“International tourism is a highly competitive field where only a few manage to stand out… even competing with the giants of tourism, such as Las Vegas, was a great achievement,'' said Inga Romanovskiene, head of the official development and business promotion agency Go Vilnius, according to Fox News, citing Travel Pulse.

The tourism marketing campaign, which described Vilnius as ‘The G-Spot of Europe’, was first launched in 2018. The campaign’s main logo illustrates the head and shoulders of a young woman lying on a blanket displaying a regional map of the urban area. The woman's eyes are closed and she appears to be experiencing ecstasy.

“Vilnius – the G-spot of Europe. Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it – it’s amazing,” the campaign’s tagline reads.