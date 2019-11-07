Register
22:44 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty desks in a classroom

    CDC Report Finds Childhood Trauma Has Serious Impacts on Adult Health

    Cali4beach
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    A new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that approximately 1 in 6 adults in the US experienced at least four traumatic events during their childhood, and that the occurrences have had a heavy impact on their adulthood.

    Released Tuesday, the report notes that individuals who have undergone adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are at a higher risk of having poor socioeconomic opportunities, health and health risks as an adult.

    The CDC describes ACEs as events in which a child experiences or witnesses violence, abuse, or neglect either in their home or elsewhere in their environment. Some instances may even include a family member attempting or committing suicide, substance abuse, mental health issues or instability resulting from separation from one’s parents. Childhood is defined as ages 0-17.

    “Exposure to adverse childhood experiences can be traumatic, evoking toxic stress responses that have immediate and long-term adverse physiologic and psychologic impacts. These adverse childhood experiences can derail optimal health and development by altering gene expression, brain connectivity and function, immune system function, and organ function,” reads the study.

    “Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to increased risk for alcohol and substance use disorders, suicide, mental health conditions, heart disease, other chronic illnesses, and health risk behaviors throughout life.”

    Researchers found that more than 60% of adults participating in the study had experienced at least one type of ACE, and nearly 16% of the participants indicated they had experienced four or more. 

    The study found that individuals who had witnessed the highest levels of ACEs were at a higher risk for chronic health conditions such as obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and depression; they were also more likely to smoke, drink heavily and suffer from bouts of unemployment.

    Compared to the 6,781 male participants who stated that they experienced four or more traumatic events in their youth, a total of 11,569 women reported suffering from more than four experiences. Of the six reported races and ethnicities, the top three groups among individuals who were exposed to ACEs were white, black and Hispanic.

    In a recent call with reporters on the matter, Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, noted that the traumatic experiences were also tied to at least five of the top causes of death in the US: heart disease, respiratory diseases, diabetes, suicide and cancer.

    But it’s not all doom and gloom. Schuchat also stressed that while it may not be possible to avoid traumatic events entirely, “there are many opportunities to prevent ACEs from happening in the first place and to help those who have experienced ACEs.”

    The CDC found that strengthening economic support for families and creating preschool enrichment programs, social emotional learning programs and afterschool programs, among other options, helps to prevent ACEs.

    “Prevention of adverse childhood experiences is possible with state and community efforts to build resilient families and communities, provide parental support to develop positive parenting and coping skills, and increase access to, and use of, comprehensive health services,” the findings state.

    Officials conducted the study by pulling data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a state-based telephone survey that questions individuals on a range of health conditions and risk behaviors. Data used for the research was collected from 2015 to 2017, and included a total of 144,017 respondents from 25 states.

    Related:

    CDC: US Life Expectancy Declines for Third Year, Drugs and Suicide to Blame
    CDC: More Than a Third of American Adults Eat Fast Food Daily
    US Sees Record Number of Cases of Mysterious Polio-Like Disease in 2018 - CDC
    US Records Greatest Number of Measles Cases Since 1994 - CDC
    US Top Biological Warfare Lab Gets Shut Down on CDC Order – Report
    Tags:
    childhood period, childhood years, childhood, report, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CDC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse