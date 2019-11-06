'Twitter From TWITTER': Jack Dorsey Trolls Facebook's Rebranded Logo

Facebook earlier this week officially announced that its parent company - also called Facebook - was undergoing a rebranding and getting a new, all-cap logo intended for "further distinguishing" Facebook-the-app from Facebook-the-company, which oversees its family of apps, including Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp.

It did not take long for a vocal opponent of Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to respond. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted on Tuesday a very simple, but a provocative message so that his followers could instantly become aware of what is being exactly trolled.

Twitter



from

TWITTER — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019

Facebook has changed its corporate logo to a minimalist rendering of the Facebook name. The move is meant to separate the wider corporation and its subsidiaries like WhatsApp and Instagram from the Facebook social network, sometimes known internally as the “big blue app.” pic.twitter.com/oAezpzTsm3 — Team Double Edge (@Teamdoubleedge) November 4, 2019​

This is not the first instance of rivalry between the two social media giants. Last month, Zuckerberg gave a talk at Georgetown University about free speech and Facebook's legacy, Businessinsider reported. Zuckerberg said, cited by the media outlet, that Facebook was created as a reaction to the Iraq War, a departure from the much-discussed tale that Zuckerberg founded Facebook as a social networking site for college students after his website ranking the attractiveness of Harvard students - called Facemash - was taken down.

Dorsey blasted the Facebook CEO for adding "revisionist history in all his storytelling" about how Facebook was founded, according to the media report.

Dorsey announced last week that Twitter would ban all political ads from its platform to further the stand that "political message reach should be earned, not bought" - a response to Facebook's earlier notorious statement that it would not fact-check political ads or remove ads with reported falsities from its platform.

"This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today's democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It's worth stepping back in order to address", Dorsey tweeted last week.