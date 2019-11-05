‘Off The Market!’ Mixed Reactions After Keanu Reeves Reveals His New Love Interest

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is known for keeping his love life private following the stillbirth of his daughter with actress Jennifer Syme and her subsequent death a few months later. Now, 20 years later, the actor has gone public about his new love interest, appearing at a fashion event with 46-year-old artist Alexandra Grant.

55-year-old actor Keanu Reeves provoked a wave of comments and reactions this weekend after going to the LACMA Art + Film Gala hand-in-hand with his old business colleague and artist Alexandra Grant. As the couple looked particularly affectionate and interested in each other, fans could not help but congratulate Keanu Reeves for finding his significant someone following decades of solitude after the death of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme in 2001, which was preceded by the stillbirth of their daughter Ave.

Some Twitter users, however, were surprised by Reeves’ unusual choice of romantic partner, despite his high status among the world’s most prominent celebrities, hinting at Grant’s apparent nonconformity to Hollywood standards and her visible age.

But most concluded that it did not matter after all, as the couple, who have previously collaborated on two books together, appeared to be happy and enjoying each other’s company.

The two was previously spotted together at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer show and the MOCA Benefit 2019 at the Geffen Contemporary this summer. Keanu Reeves has not been in any long relationships following the death of Jennifer Syme, with Grant and Reeves reportedly meeting in 2009.