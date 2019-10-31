Spanish Media Names BTS’ Jungkook the Greatest K-Pop Exponent

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, a seven-member South Korean boy band that has become sensationally popular since it was formed in Seoul in 2013.

BTS vocalist Jeon Jung-kook, commonly known as Jungkook, a 22-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and South Korean model, has become one of the greatest exponents of K-pop, La Verdade reported.

The singer recently posted two pictures of himself, one with him wearing makeup and one without, turning the Twitter world crazy. The photos have gained 1.7 million likes and half a million retweets in just four days.

One user commented on one of the photos, saying "I want to put him in my pocket and bring him home".

The photographs were published two days after the Love Yourself-Speak Yourself concert took place in Seoul, where thousands of BTS fans gathered to enjoy the show of their favourite singers.