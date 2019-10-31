K-Pop Star Wonho Leaves MONSTA X Band

South Korean company Starship Entertainment has issued an official statement that MONSTA X main vocalist Wonho will be permanently leaving the group. The band will now feature only 6 members starting from 31 October.
In a letter published on their official Twitter account, Starship Entertainment stated that the decision was based on Wonho’s desire to avoid causing the group’s destruction in the wake of a recent scandal the singer was involved in regarding the “MeToo” movement.
“We will continue to hold legal liability for malicious and distorted claims related to this matter”, the statement reads.
안녕하세요.— STARSHIP Ent. (@STARSHIPent) October 31, 2019
스타쉽 엔터테인먼트입니다. pic.twitter.com/2MSbpudbvf
