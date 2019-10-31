K-Pop Star Wonho Leaves MONSTA X Band

Korean band MONSTA X has recently been embroiled in a scandal following an awkward exchange of jokes related to the “MeToo” movement, with the group’s current lead singer permanently leaving the band

South Korean company Starship Entertainment has issued an official statement that MONSTA X main vocalist Wonho will be permanently leaving the group. The band will now feature only 6 members starting from 31 October.

In a letter published on their official Twitter account, Starship Entertainment stated that the decision was based on Wonho’s desire to avoid causing the group’s destruction in the wake of a recent scandal the singer was involved in regarding the “MeToo” movement.

“We will continue to hold legal liability for malicious and distorted claims related to this matter”, the statement reads.

