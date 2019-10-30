Register
22:39 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US actress Lindsay Lohan. (File)

    Lindsay Lohan's Dad Confirms Her Ties to Saudi Crown Prince, Says They're 'Platonic and Respectful'

    © AFP 2019 / Nicholas KAMM
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe

    Rumours recently surfaced in the media suggesting that the Saudi Arabian crown prince and the US celebrity are actually close to each other, with the former allegedly lavishing Lohan with expensive gifts. The celeb’s representatives have, however, denied these reports.

    Lindsay Lohan's dad, Michael, has confirmed in an interview with the news outlet Page Six that his daughter is indeed on good terms with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but added that they are "just friends".

    "She has a platonic and respectful relationship with MBS, nothing more", Michael Lohan assured.

    He also slammed the media for trying to find only scandals in his daughter's actions, while ignoring other things. In particular, he recalled her work in the Middle East, which, as it turned out, actually brought Lindsay into contact with the crown prince.

    "Nobody writes about the good work Lindsay does in Syria […] Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East, because she is huge out there. Lindsay met MBS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East. She is working to help people in the region, particularly refugees", Lindsay's father said.

    Rumoured Ties With Mohammad bin Salman

    Representatives of Lindsay Lohan have previously denied rumours about the two spending a lot of time together, insisting that they met only once at a Formula One Grand Prix race. Her reps also denied suggestions that Lohan had received expensive gifts from the Saudi royal figure, such as a "gift-wrapped credit card".

    Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club series premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop at The Moxy Times Square on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in New York
    © AP Photo / Invision / Andy Kropa
    Lindsay Lohan Teases Fans With Intimate Snap Following Big Career News

    Page Six further noted that according to those close to the celebrity, Lohan is indeed often "courted by Middle Eastern dignitaries", who go "crazy for her". In 2017, rumours emerged that she could have converted to Islam, following a photoshoot in a "burquini" made in Thailand, but these were also dismissed by Lohan's representatives.

    Related:

    Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Drunk in Moscow and Blew Off the Russian Talk Show
    'Don’t F**k With Pakistan': SM Ablaze as Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched by 'Refugee'
    Lindsay Lohan Threatens to 'Become Vladimir Putin' in Her New TV Series
    Lindsay Lohan Wows Instagram With Naked Birthday Snap
    Lindsay Lohan Teases Fans With Intimate Snap Following Big Career News
    Tags:
    Lindsey Lohan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse