Register
11:29 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    #Metoo

    Sweden's First #MeToo Monument Polarises Public - Photo

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    While some saw the lacquered red statue of a roaring puma as markedly unfeminine, others complained that the divisive monument was not a particularly good investment for a municipality with a troubled economy.

    The international anti-harassment movement #MeToo, which hit Sweden among the hardest, has been commemorated by a monument in the city of Umeå.

    The statue named Listen, erected in Umeå's main square, consists of a bright red cougar with an open gap on an elevated podium, which, according to the artist Camilla Akraka, symbolises a stance against sexual harassment. According to Akraka, she chose the puma as a “majestic, beautiful animal”.

    According to Moa Krestesen, art curator in the municipality of Umeå, the work is the first #Metoo monument in the whole of Sweden. The local newspaper Västerbottens-Kuriren has suggested it may actually be the first one in the entire world. It also comes with a neat price tag of SEK 500,000 (about $51,000).

    “It is a work of art and it costs, otherwise we won't get any art at all”, she told national broadcaster SVT.

    Helena Smith of the local cultural committee called the monument “a reminder of the endless struggle for an equal society”.

    SVT's art critic Daniel Dahlqvist praised the statue as “an expression of female strength and power”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Nu är hon på plats, me-too-puman. #umeå #metoopuman #metoopuman #uå #ume #rådhustorget #puma

    Публикация от Alex the Cat (@kaptenkattfregatt)

    On social media, however, the reception was far more mixed. While some praised the monument as daring and socially important and even asked whether a smaller copy of it will be made available, others slammed it as garish and unladylike.

    “I think male. Does not feel #MeToo at all to me”, a user complained on Instagram.

    “Is it an upcoming April joke or what?” another inquired.

    “So listen... I'm gonna swallow your soul”, another one wrote, attaching the photo of the puma “roaring” into a construction worker's face.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    So listen... I'm gonna swallow your soul. 👹 #listen #camillaakraka #offentligkonst #publicart #rådhustorget #umeå #hurcoolärdenhärstan

    Публикация от Jessica Larsson Svanlund (@lexjecks)

    “No, paying tribute to a movement that resulted in fake slander charges, innocent people being punished and even suicides is in my opinion not a thing to do. I see the statue as a cancerous tumour in Umeå city. (And it should be removed immediately, sold and the money should be used to renovate the square the statue occupies)”, another one wrote.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Umeå, here I come! metoo-sculpture "Listen", now on its way to Umeå. #sculpture #handmade #puma #bigcat #metalnordicgold #soulredCrystalpaint #metoosculpture#Hantverksministeriet#Buckelteknik

    Публикация от Camilla Akraka (@skumraskcollection)

    Many found the monument all the more misplaced, given that the Umeå municipality's economy is ailing and had to slash its education budget by 3.9 percent in 2018.

    “The money should have been spent on our elderly”, a user wrote.

    ​In 2017, Sweden became one of the countries hit the hardest by the #MeToo movement, which in the course of several months spurred over a dozen petitions by female representatives of various trades from church officials to sex workers, sparking hours of media debates, an excess of opinion pieces and numerous outings of alleged sexual predators.

    Related:

    Swedish Liberals Want to Ditch College Test 'for the Sake of Equality'
    'You Must Be Joking': Swedish Daily Mocked for Lamenting Museum Taxidermy Gender Disparity
    Tags:
    MeToo, feminism, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse