Register
22:33 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Official Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Story Trailer

    'Piece of Propaganda Sh*t': Gamers Crash Call of Duty MW's Rating Over Anti-Russian Sentiments

    © Photo: YouTube/ Call of Duty
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe

    After having already faced a scandal in Russia once due to a controversial level where civilians are mass-murdered in an unnamed Russian airport, the developers of the new Call of Duty game seem to have ended up in an even bigger scandal this time.

    User ratings for the recently released instalment in the popular videogame series Call of Duty Modern Warfare have dropped from around 7 points to 2.5 out of 10 on PC, based on reviews on the website Metacritic, while the verdicts of professional critics mostly float between 80 and 90 out of 100. The majority of the around 3,100 negative user reviews on all of three platforms are centred on an "issue" that has infuriated gamers – the depiction of Russians in the game.

    The plot is mostly set in the fictional state of Urzikstan, which resembles Syria, that is occupied by Russian forces fighting against terrorist groups. The main characters are trying to hunt down a shipment of Russian chemical weapons, which was hijacked on its way to Urzikstan, and take down a Russian general named Barkov who commands the troops in the country.

    Morally Grey Warfare?

    The creators of the latest instalment of the Call of Duty (CoD) series promised prior to the its release that it would fulfil one of the most popular player demands – "morally grey characters" who are neither outright "evil" nor "good". But according to the user responses on Metacritic, this is exactly what Modern Warfare failed to deliver.

    Initial signs of this emerged after Activision, the game’s publisher, released one of the first trailers. In the video, people dressed like members of the Syrian White Helmets group are seen rescuing civilians trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed after being bombed by what looks like a Sukhoi jet. However, in real life, Russia considers the White Helmets to be a group affiliated with terrorists and that films staged videos of false-flag attacks on civilians in Syria.

    White Helmets appear in the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
    © YouTube screenshot
    White Helmets appear in the trailer for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare"

    In the game itself, US and British forces, as well as local "rebels", do carry out "morally grey" actions as the story unfolds. But, Russian troops are still shown committing atrocities like executing and bombing civilians, although in the end Moscow denounces the rogue actions of General Barkov, who led the soldiers. At the same time, American and British forces are shown in the game as saviours, according to most gamers.

    Outrage Among Russian Gamers

    In a bid to mitigate the possible backlash from Russian players, the developers made certain changes to the version of the game that was distributed in the country. Namely, they repainted the White Helmets as green ones and removed the majority of lines associating the "evil" soldiers with the Russian Army, calling them "Barkov's men", in an obvious, albeit unsuccessful, move to avoid associating them with Moscow.

    Still, even those who played the amended Russian version wound up outraged by the depiction of Russia’s forces in the game.

    "Thanks Activision for poured **** on my country, you are hypocrites and Nazis", a user under the handle "Lyrkov" wrote on Metacritic.

    "I'm already tired of the evil Russians. You said that everything will be gray but I see angels of Americans and Russian devils", another used, called "Egorka", added.

    Many Russian netizens slammed the game as outright propaganda coming in line with a trend established by many Western politicians and media outlets several years ago.

    "It's just Joke! Not a Game! This is an incredibly propaganda *****", a user under the handle "AgentUSSR" wrote.

    "Disgusting game! Taste of Goebbels propoganda. I wouldn't buy any game from them", the user "Mastacrusta" opined.

    One of Russia's most famous streamers, Ilya Maddison, decided to stop playing the game mid-stream just hours after starting it.

    "You must be a total freak to play this blatantly criminal game, which openly says that the [Russian] army – are terrorists", he wrote on his Twitter.

    Backlash From Gamers Outside Russia

    Players in Russia were notably not the only ones who were outraged by the game's depiction of Russians.

    "The problem here is not that the Chinese / Russians / Latinos etc. are placed hostile to the main character. They are shown as absolute moral freaks. I'm not Russian, but I fully support the hatred and boycott of the game", a reviewer from Ukraine with the username "Olexandr" wrote.

    Some users, however, managed to find something positive in the game's apparent "Russophobia".

    "I would like to point out what is actually GOOD about this game. Well, it is GOOD the portrayal of the Russians is so blatant and flat-out: because it could've been subtler, the propaganda could've been smarter […] it could've been more inventive and therefore believable. But, luckily for us all, the writers of the game suffer from the same case of terminal creative impotence […] Because of this, any person with half a brain in the head will certainly view it as propaganda aimed at dehumanizing the Russians", a user with the handle "LHOOQ" pointed out.

    Trying to Rewrite History?

    A separate source of outrage among players around the world was an episode in the game where one of the characters describes how Russian forces were bombarding "innocent civilians" fleeing the war at a location called "The Highway of Death".

    However, the term "Highway of Death" usually refers to a February 1991 bombardment of a highway between Kuwait and Iraq, where US, Canadian, British, and French aircraft bombed the fleeing Iraqi Army and, according to some accounts, also Kuwaiti hostages and civilian refugees who were fleeing with them. The controversial attack, which claimed the lives of between 200 and 1,000 people, has been regarded as a disproportionate use of force, or even a "war crime", by some.

    Official Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Story Trailer
    © Photo: YouTube/ Call of Duty
    Official Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Story Trailer

    Users on Metacritic suggested that the developers of the game went so far in their "propaganda" efforts that they decided to shift the blame for the "Highway of Death" incident onto the Russians too, despite the US and other Western states being responsible for the actual events.

    "Activision is rewriting and justifying AMERICAN WAR CRIMES in Iraq by setting Russia guilty for the attack on the Highway of Death which was done IRL by the US Airforce slaughtering refugees, civilians, women and children", a user called "zedeltus" opined.

    "Just one statement. Maybe when you talked about fictitious road of death bombed by Russians in your game you meant REAL HIGHWAY OF DEATH IN IRAQ bombed by US. I am confused, y know... They still say it is not propaganda", another user under the handle "Zooropa" wrote.

    Call of Duty's Woes in Russia

    Despite the controversial campaign, the new Modern Warfare was still greenlit for sale in Russia on all platforms except PlayStation 4, with Sony deciding that it would not be distributing the game on Russia's territory.

    This is not the first time that the Call of Duty series has faced trouble in Russia. In Modern Warfare 2, which was released in 2009, there was a notorious level called "No Russian", where the main character participated in a mass shooting of civilians in an unnamed Russian airport. The level was cut out of the Russian version of the game following threats to ban it for extremism, while in international versions players were given an option to skip the part.

    According to the game's plot, the massacre was carried out by a fictional Russian terrorist group pretending to be Americans in a bid to provoke Moscow to start war against the US. The author of the mission insisted that it was important to the plot and the player's understanding that the terrorist leader, Makarov, was an evil character.

    Related:

    Family of Angolan Rebel Savimbi Sue Over 'Call of Duty' Character
    Call of Duty About to Get Real: Tactical Augmented Reality on the Battlefield
    Call of Duty: Russian Army's Tough, Ultra-Secure Phone Will Make You Freak
    Call of Duty Pro Gamer Dumps World’s Hottest Weather Girl (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    New ‘Call of Duty’ Game Trailer Features White Helmets (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Call of Duty Mobile Beats PUBG Mobile to Become Most Popular Smartphone Game - Report
    Tags:
    Call of Duty, videogames, Syria, Russia, UK, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse