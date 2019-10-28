A week ago, at Russia's 2019 national championship Anna Shcherbakova became the shining winner of the first event of the ISU Grand Prix Skate America, and now another Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova earned the world’s applause by winning Skate Canada.

English musician and lead singer of the band Muse, Matthew Bellamy, congratulated Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova for winning the second event at the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada this weekend, where the young athlete set two world records in the free skate and combined total with her impeccable execution of three quadruple jumps.

The winner of two Grammy Awards posted a video of Trusova’s performance on his Instagram account and also thanked the Russian champion for using his music single “Pray (High Valyrian)” during her triumph.

The championship was the senior Grand Prix debut for 15-year-old Trusova, who previously earned the world’s highest scores during the CS Nepala Memorial in Bratislava last month. She has now set the new world record in the free skating programme and combined total, receiving 166.62 and 241.02 points respectively despite falling on her first of four quadruples.

The pop Alexandra Trusova gets on her quad toe this season is so insanely good. It’s one of the best quad toes in the world pic.twitter.com/owTD0uULnm — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) October 26, 2019

“I’ve never felt like that before and I want to change my structure so that I can increase my scores,” the silver medal winner at the Skate Canada competition revealed in a press conference.

Trusova beat 17-year-old Japanese champion Rika Kihira in a sum of two programmes, despite holding only third place after the short programme. The 2019 Four Continents champion Kihira later commented on her competitor’s performance, by saying that even if she performed “perfectly” she would not necessarily have beaten Trusova.

Alexandra Trusova is the youngest Grand Prix winner since Elizaveta Tuktamysheva in 2011.