UK Police Try to Save Man From Top of 88-Metre Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle - Photos, Video

Cumbria Police received reports about a man "trapped at height in the area" of Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle early in the morning.

The man apparently climbed the famous Dixon's Chimney and got trapped at a height of about 290 feet (88 metres), Cumbria Police reported.

Reports say, that at about 3 a.m. the police became aware of the situation. A coastguard helicopter was flying over Dixon's Chimney and a police drone has been used to check on the man's condition. The police have closed the area at Stanhope Road, Charlotte Street, and "Shaddongate where it meets Bridge Street (A595)", according to a statement.

Emergency services have been working to safely resolve situation at Dixons chimney, inc use of helicopter. However, rescue has not been possible due to the precarious position man is in and the potential for backdraft to worsen situation.

Efforts on-going to reach man from below pic.twitter.com/okrJKjDKGD — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) October 28, 2019

​Social media users have shared photos and videos of the incident.

WARNING: The following video has strong language and may offend sensibilities

Some clown has climbed to the top of dixons chimney. I know it’s a Monday morning mate but that’s taking things abit far pic.twitter.com/h0nGCMcaGC — Adam Tallantire (@AdamTAL90) October 28, 2019

Witnesses said that they heard "some sort of wailing; like something in distress" on Sunday night, the Daily Star reported.

Man hanging from top of famous Dixon's chimney in Carlisle right now pic.twitter.com/eFiCGGXsX6 — Brian Wernham 🕷️ (@BrianUkulele) October 28, 2019

​Dixon's Chimney was built in Shaddongate, Carlisle, Cumbria, England, by Peter Dixon in 1836.