New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker found herself at the centre of a social media storm after some faked pictures of her appeared online.

Swara Bhasker hit out at a social media user Gaurav Pradhan, a data scientist who was trying to target her over a masturbation scene in her film ‘Veere di wedding’.

“Pervert uncle is also jobless…”, said Bhasker retweeting the post shared by a twitter user along with a photoshopped picture of her.

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 23, 2019

The troller had elongated Swara’s index finger and captioned it, “Can you believe it? Isn’t her finger longer than the fingers of ordinary people”.

That's the secret of Ungli wale Bai pic.twitter.com/h0e7HjuUvl — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) October 22, 2019

The actress faced a backlash over her masturbation scene in the film Veere Di Wedding, starring Bollywood A- listers’ Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Reportedly, Swara said that she expected to be trolled by people seeking to slut shame.

She also said that she shot the scene on the condition that it should not look vulgar.

Several netizens slammed Pradhan, saying the tweet was abusive.

