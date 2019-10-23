Register
19:39 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Mysterious Officials Boarded US Navy Ship to Take Equipment Following Alleged UFO-Encounter – Report

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe

    In September, the US Navy confirmed that three videos possibly showing “Tic-Tac”-shaped UFOs were of an “unauthorised and unidentified” nature. This has encouraged a new wave of revelations from naval officers who were involved in the matter.

    Former Navy officer Ryan Weigelt, who was on board the USS Princeton when fighter pilots famously encountered a “Tic Tac”-shaped UFO near the coast of San Diego in 2004, has opened up about a group of mysterious officials boarding the ship to retrieve some secret information following the incident.

    On 14 November 2004, US fighter pilots of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group encountered an unidentified flying “Tic Tac”-shaped object that was filmed and revealed to the public in 2017 under the title “FLIR1”.

    The footage was released alongside two other videos titled “Gimbal” and “GoFast”, which were captured in January 2015. All three videos were acquired by former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo and released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a UFO research organisation founded by Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge.

    Lead Petty Officer Weigelt, who worked as a helicopter maintenance training instructor at the USS Princeton that was a part of larger group including the USS Nimitz, said in an interview with The Nimitz Encounters YouTube channel, hosted by Dave Beattie, that shortly after the fighter jets spotted the mysterious object, a group of military personal from the US Air Force landed on his ship without assignment.

    They then allegedly went straight to the Admiral's Quarter and retrieved some details from helicopters located on the USS Princeton, without which the aircraft were unable to fly.

    “I couldn’t tell you what it was they had taken", said former officer. “But it was something that meant we couldn’t fly our aircraft until we got them back”.

    “There was something that they had taken off our aircraft that, whatever box it was, they logged it out and it was directed by a higher authority to take it”, he added. “There was no way we could safely fly our aircraft in a battle group".

    Weigelt then revealed that the group of mysterious officials ordered the USS Princeton to harbour at a nearby marina, which was seen as something unprecedented, while leaving the missile cruiser by an RIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat).

    “I’ve done a lot of cruises in my time in the military and never once did we pull in during a work-up to a harbour for any reason whatsoever", the lead petty officer said.

    “There’s no doubt in my mind that these guys were looking for data on the UFOs”, the former naval officer concluded.

    In mid-September, US Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher confirmed for the first time that the videos of the “Tic Tac”-shaped object circulating on the Internet really showed "unidentified phenomena".

    Tags:
    San Diego, aliens, USS Nimitz, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse