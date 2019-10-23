Register
23 October 2019
    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Singer Sulli attends Tory Burch Spring 2016 at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 15, 2015 in New York City

    Late K-Pop Icon Sulli Posthumously Hits New Chart High as Solo Singer

    © AFP 2019 / Cindy Ord
    Sulli’s legion of fans appears to have found an ideal way of paying tribute to the renowned K-pop singer, who passed away on 14 October.

    The grieving fan base of famed South Korean singer and actress known under the stage name Sulli, has apparently helped the late singer’s solo song hit a new high despite the release having failed to earn her much success when she was alive.

    Sulli’s solo single “Goblin” currently occupies the No. 14 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, granting the multi-talented woman, who long performed as part of a tremendously popular band, her highest placement under her own name. The chart company went on to explain that she boasted a similar tally only one other time, as late in 2018, she took No. 17 for a short stint as a featured artist on fellow musician DEAN’s “Dayfly”.

    Sulli was found dead at her home in Seongnam last Monday. The 25-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression, with law enforcement currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the K-pop star's death, including a possible suicide.

    Years prior to her solo career, Sulli shot to fame as one of the members of the wildly popular K-pop girl group f(x) that she joined in 2009.

    As part of a band that enjoyed tremendous success both in Korea and beyond, including the United States, Sulli more than once scored top 10 placements on the World Albums chart and others. In 2014, the South Korean celeb was forced to pause her career following a spate of hateful comments online.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
