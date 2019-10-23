Twitter Afire Over Video of 'Grandma Winnie' Asking to Impeach Trump for Her Birthday

Since winning the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump has been facing intensified criticism from US citizens, accusing the president of allegedly having ties with Moscow, abusing his power, and choosing the wrong political course.

An elderly lady, who identifies herself as “Grandma Winnie” has been captured on video saying she is 100 years old and that "all I want for my birthday is for someone to impeach this sucker". At the end of the video, the woman tosses a "Make America Great Again" cap she was holding to the side.

The video almost immediately went viral and has already garnered 2.7 million views on Twitter.

​Netizens have commented on the video, criticising Trump as House Democrats pursue an impeachment inquiry against the president.

On 24 September, US House Democrats started an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 25 July phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for corruption.

Trump has denied the accusations of misconduct, published the transcript of the call, and characterised the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the results of the 2016 US presidential election.