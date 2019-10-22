Prince William is ‘Worried’ About his Brother Harry Amid Rumoured Rift Between the Royals

In a film that aired on 20 October, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about the pressure both face from the media. The 35-year-old royal also said that he and his brother are on different paths at the moment.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is reportedly worried about his brother Prince Harry after he spoke about his mental health in an ITV documentary that premiered last week. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that the constant attention from the British tabloid press and media reports the pair called "untrue" has negatively affected their emotional state, especially after the birth of their son Archie.

At some point in the documentary, which was dedicated to the Sussexes recent tour of southern Africa, the interviewer asked the Duchess whether it would be fair to say that she was "not really OK", to which she replied: "Yes". The Duchess also revealed that her friends had advised her against marrying Prince Harry.

Speaking about his mental health, Prince Harry said he copes with problems by trying to manage his thoughts. "It's constant management. I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back and I suddenly realised, 'Actually this is something that I have to manage'".

"Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue. But we all need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into carrying a game that killed my mum", Prince Harry said in the ITV documentary.

Following the premier of the film, Prince William reportedly said he hopes that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are okay. The BBC reported that a palace source had played down suggestions that Prince William was "furious" over his brother’s comments about him.

The Duke of Sussex even addressed allegations of a rift between him and Prince William in the documentary, saying: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me".

Reports of tensions between the royals emerged when Prince Harry revealed to his family that he wanted to marry Meghan Markle, a former US actress, after the pair had dated for less than a year. William dated his sweetheart, Kate Middleton, for eight years before marrying her in 2011. The news that the Cambridges and the Sussexes split their charitable foundation and the Sussexes' decision to relocate their office outside Buckingham Palace prompted further rumours.