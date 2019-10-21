Meghan Markle Reveals Friends Warned Against Marrying Harry Saying Tabloids Would ‘Destroy’ her Life

In a documentary produced by the British channel ITV, the Duchess of Sussex has said she knew that becoming a royal would not be easy as she would be under constant attention from the media, but stressed she thought that it would be fair.

Meghan Markle has revealed friends warned her that the tabloids would destroy her life if she married Prince Harry as she spoke about her struggle of becoming part of the royal family. In a film titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which is dedicated to their recent tour of Southern Africa, the Duchess of Sussex said her friends didn’t want her to marry Prince Harry.

“When I first met my now husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me: ‘I’m sure he’s great. But you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life'", the Duchess said.

When presented with a counter-argument that fame goes hand in hand with enormous scrutiny, the Duchess said: "That completely tracks for me if things are fair". The royal stressed that “when people are saying things that are just untrue, and are being told they are untrue but they’re still allowed to say them, I don’t know anybody in the world that would feel that’s OK".

The Duchess confessed that she tried to keep a stiff upper lip, but noted that this attitude is probably damaging.

The statement comes as the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry have filed a suit against the Daily Mail and DMG media over allegations that they unlawfully published the Duchess’s letter to her father. Prince Harry also filed a suit against The Sun and the Daily Mirror over allegations of phone hacking.

The Duke of Sussex has harshly attacked the media and tabloids for vilifying his wife. “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person”, the royal said referring to his mother Princess Diana, who also faced intense pressure from the media.

In the documentary Prince Harry spoke about the alleged rift between him and his brother, Prince William over the fact that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex set up their own private office outside the Buckingham Palace.

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment … we don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy. But I love him dearly, and the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days", the Duke of Sussex said.