Sex and the City: Berlin Hosts Massive Adult Entertainment Fair

The erotic fair, held at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, attracts over 30,000 visitors annually, offering them a chance to explore various delights of the adult entertainment industry.

The Venus Erotic Trade Fair, which is probably the world’s largest the world’s adult entertainment trade show, kicked off in Berlin on 17 October.

The four-day event, scheduled to end on 20 October, is being hosted at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, offering the attendees an opportunity to learn about new erotic products and partake in what joys adult entertainment has to offer.

“From sexy strip shows to erotic performances, everything is presented at a very high level with a promise that every visitor will find something right for themselves”, the Daily Star notes, adding that the convention attracts over 30,000 visitors annually.

The fair also offers an opportunity to obtain autographs from adult entertainment stars and starlets, and to attend seminars hosted by industry experts.

"I cannot imagine a life without the fair in October”, said Micaela Schäfer, nude model and eight-times brand ambassador for Venus. "The Venus is part of me – not just as a tattoo on my neck."

Other attractions include a cam girl hall, an area dedicated to BDSM and even “fashion shows in the field of latex clothing from well-known labels.”