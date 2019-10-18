Sex and the City: Berlin Hosts Massive Adult Entertainment Fair

The Venus Erotic Trade Fair, which is probably the world’s largest the world’s adult entertainment trade show, kicked off in Berlin on 17 October.
The four-day event, scheduled to end on 20 October, is being hosted at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, offering the attendees an opportunity to learn about new erotic products and partake in what joys adult entertainment has to offer.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“From sexy strip shows to erotic performances, everything is presented at a very high level with a promise that every visitor will find something right for themselves”, the Daily Star notes, adding that the convention attracts over 30,000 visitors annually.
Little Caprice 0:) #venusberlin pic.twitter.com/I6oy0jXVPR— Lascivní.cz (@Lascivnicz) 18 октября 2019 г.
@VENUSBERLIN come find us in hall 20 representing Smooci. #adultindustry #venusberlin pic.twitter.com/hkByO9Rghm— Adult Industry PR (@adultindustrypr) 17 октября 2019 г.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The fair also offers an opportunity to obtain autographs from adult entertainment stars and starlets, and to attend seminars hosted by industry experts.
"I cannot imagine a life without the fair in October”, said Micaela Schäfer, nude model and eight-times brand ambassador for Venus. "The Venus is part of me – not just as a tattoo on my neck."
Mystim a jeho realisticke “elektro” vaginky #venusberlin2019 @mystim_gmbh @officialvenusberlin pic.twitter.com/yJx8otMMWq— Lascivní.cz (@Lascivnicz) 18 октября 2019 г.
Other attractions include a cam girl hall, an area dedicated to BDSM and even “fashion shows in the field of latex clothing from well-known labels.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)