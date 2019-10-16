Photos: Remote Security Camera Detects Missing Australian’s ‘SOS’ Sign Etched in Dirt

An Australian woman who went missing Sunday while camping about 62 miles from the South Australian capital of Adelaide was found Wednesday after a man looking at his remote security footage noticed an ‘SOS’ sign, a Morse code distress symbol, that she had etched in the mud near his property.

Deborah Pilgrim, 55, went missing after losing her way while taking a walk from a campsite at which she was staying with friends. Police and emergency services personnel, as well as a rescue helicopter, scanned the surrounding areas for Pilgrim but were unable to locate her. On Tuesday, Neil Marriot was reviewing security footage of his property near the search area when he noticed that an SOS sign had been written in the dirt near one of his currently unoccupied homes.

​The man alerted police, who eventually located Pilgrim near Marriot’s property.

"I walked through the daytime and then slept at night, found little shanty places - properties - that people weren't living in," Pilgrim told 7News, also noting that she “wrote in the dirt … in case anyone was looking.”

​"It was so overwhelming," an exhausted Pilgrim told outlets Wednesday, AFP reported. "I think I dropped to the ground," she added, describing the moment rescuers found her.

"I'm so pleased she was able to find water, because I feared the worst for her - I really did," Marriot is quoted as saying by AFP.

On Wednesday, South Australian police confirmed that Pilgrim was transported to a local hospital after being located, and they noted that she was in good shape.