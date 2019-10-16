The Duke of Sussex recalled how he and his wife pondered on what it would be like to become parents, and what it would mean to care for one’s child.

During his recent appearance at this year’s WellChild Awards ceremony, Prince Harry appeared to be on the verge of breaking down in tears as he broached the subject of parenthood while addressing the audience.

The scene took place as Harry recalled how he and his wife Meghan Markle were expecting their first child and what they were going through at that time.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember…" he said, suddenly pausing, with People magazine noting that the Duke of Sussex apparently had to collect himself as "tears welled up in his eyes," with the crowd supportively applauding him.

The Duke of Sussex delivers his speech at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. To see the full speech, head over to our Facebook page. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/snzrpcnlYh — WellChild (@WellChild) 15 октября 2019 г.

​The prince also reminisced about him and Meghan "thinking what it would be like to be parents one day" and "what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

"And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own," he said.

Harry’s speech elicited a positive response online, with a number of social media users praising the prince and wishing him and his wife well.

Harry is an amazing human being. I wish he and Meghan a lifetime of love and happiness. Their kids too. — Antoinette (@tonihtown) 16 октября 2019 г.

What a wonderful GENUINE speech, I was crying and it reminds me of my mother saying count your blessings. Well done @WellChild and all participants,parents & support staff. Wish you all all the best❤ — Miriam088 (@Miriam0882) 15 октября 2019 г.

The Duke is so empathetic and emotional. Feeling the pains of all parents going through that challenging situation.Well done WellChild. — Theresa Evwierhoma (@TheresaEvwierh1) 16 октября 2019 г.

The WellChild Awards is an annual event honouring gravely ill children in the UK, which celebrates the kids’ “inspiring qualities,” as well as the dedication of “those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy,” as the magazine puts it.