Register
17:33 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Society

    Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian’s ‘Hot’ Met Gala Look ‘Was Affecting His Soul & Spirit’

    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Speaking, or better said, rapping in a recent episode of the Keeping up With the Kardashians, newly-minted church-goer and Gospel preacher Kanye West claims the “vibe” of his wife’s sexy appearance is something that he can’t ignore as it hurts him as her husband.

    One doesn’t have to be a Kim Kardashian fan to well remember the head-turning outfit that the US diva paraded in at the Met Gala show in May. It was something out of the ordinary indeed - a gravity-defying nude-rose corset coupled with a mid-lengh dress that hardly left her any chance of sitting down.

    The look was designed to look dripping wet, as if Kardashian, with her glam makeup focused on taupe smoky eyes, had just left the water like a sea-foamed Aphrodite, just to walk up to the Upper East Side of Manhattan  without drying off.

    Reportedly the result of eight months of careful planning, it appears the outfit almost didn't make it to the Met Gala, a typically glittering feast of fancy dresses and role play.

    As revealed in Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, husband Kanye West didn’t actually approve her choice, rapping unambiguously:

    “Like, the corset, the underwear, all that vibe", he begins in the clip, getting further absorbed into his monologue. “I just feel like I went through this transition from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing her body off, showing this, showing that'".

    Hearing this, the hotel bathrobe-wearing Kim continues to sit pressing a button on her iPhone, apparently making believe she doesn’t hear what her husband is saying.

    Kanye continued still further, moving on to his newly found spirituality, in light of his weekly preaching at a church:

    “I didn’t realise it was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit", West adds, asking rhetorically, “A corset’s like a form of underwear, it’s hot. It’s hot for who though?”

    The camera then segways to a squad of Kim’s assistants, who roll their eyes having heard what Kanye raps, with Kardashian weighing in complaining about becoming anxious in the wake of her husband’s rant.

    “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy", Kanye rounds off provocatively. 

    Since January, West has been reinventing himself as a semi-religious leader, headlining Sunday Service gospel concerts in a church not far from where they live in Wyoming. He has attracted a whole congregation of other A-listers, including Brad Pitt, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and others while also opening up his gospel “services” to the public in New York.

    Related:

    Kim Kardashian Praises Eco-Activist Thunberg, Offers Her Help With Social Media
    Remember Where You Came From: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Baptise Their Kids in Armenia
    Tags:
    Met Gala, sexy looks, looks, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse