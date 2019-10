When people tell you about a strange UFO they saw at night far from civilization, you might be sceptical. But when people film something really bizarre during the day in the middle of a city – then the matter is slightly different.

Footage filmed on Monday by a passer-by shows an odd object hovering in the sky above Baltimore, Maryland. The thing seems to be huge and long and, according to the witness, a "white sphere" was flying around it, although this is not visible in the video.

It’s hard to say whether the object is some kind of drone, a huge balloon, or something else - but it sure looks strange.