Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo Share 2019 Booker Prize Award

The judges broke the Booker Prize rules to split the award on Monday.
We’re delighted to announce that the winners of The #BookerPrize2019 are @MargaretAtwood with The Testaments @ChattoBooks and @BernardineEvari with Girl, Woman, Other @HamishH1931 #FinestFiction https://t.co/SQurx2Ky4u pic.twitter.com/zfyGHQIYaX— The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) October 14, 2019
Our two #BookerPrize2019 winners @MargaretAtwood and @BernardineEvari - congratulations again!#FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/rbkFduEnJr— The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) October 14, 2019
"The Testaments" is a sequel to Atwood’s 1985 novel "The Handmaid’s Tale." Evaristo’s "Girl, Woman, Other" tells the stories of 12 different women in the United Kingdom.
This is the second time that Atwood wins the Booker Prize. The first time was in 2000 for the Canadian writer's "The Blind Assassin."
