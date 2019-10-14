Rossiya Segodnya News Agency, Saudi Media Ministry Agree to Open Office in Riyadh

RIYADH (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and the Saudi Ministry of Media have reached an agreement on opening the agency's representative office to accommodate its accredited correspondents.

The relevant document was signed on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom on Monday by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev and Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah.

"Saudi Arabia is a very important player in the global arena. Considering dynamically developing relations between our countries, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency decided to open a representative office in Riyadh. It is symbolic that the signing of the agreement took place during President Putin's visit and his talks with King Salman. We hope that now we will be able to provide more accurate information regarding the situation in the region and that the Saudi side will be open to information cooperation with our journalists", Kiselev said after signing the agreement.

Al-Shabanah stated that Riyadh was pleased that the agency would have an opportunity to report news first-hand.

"We are so pleased and happy to have an office here for Rossiya Segodnya. We are pleased that Riyadh will be the source of your news. We are pleased to have your first-hand witness to see Saudi Arabia as it is, not through somebody else's eyes", the minister said.

According to the document, the parties intend to implement projects aimed at developing media space, promoting objective and professional media coverage of processes in the political, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian, sport and other areas, intensifying media coverage, mutual understanding and rapprochement between the two countries.

Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of international events, and to inform its audience about different perspectives on key events. Rossiya Segodnya provides a range of information resources, including RIA Novosti and a number of Russian-language wires on business, sport and real estate. Sputnik international news agency and radio represent the media group outside Russia.