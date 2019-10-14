‘Taking Equality Seriously’: Two Men in India Get ‘Pregnancy Test’ Prescription for Stomach Ache

New Delhi (Sputnik): Many people on Twitter have been left amused after learning of an incident in the Indian state of Jharkhand where, at a government-run hospital, two men suffering from a stomach ache were allegedly sent to have a pregnancy test done.

The bizarre incident came to light after the duo Gopal Ganjhu, 22, and Kameshwar Ganjhu, 26, complained about the doctor to the civil surgeon of the state’s Chatra District Hospital.

The two visited the hospital for a stomach ache, following which the examining doctor prescribed medical tests for their pain.

It was only when the two visited the hospital’s pathological lab that they learnt from an assistant that a pregnancy test had been prescribed for them, along with other tests like HIV, and haemoglobin.

The medical practitioner, however, has rubbished the allegations of him prescribing a pregnancy test for the men, saying that it was a conspiracy to defame him. "This is not true. This is an effort to defame me. Those tests could have been added by overwriting", the web portal India Today quoted the doctor as saying.

Although the hospital authorities have launched a probe into the incident, the news spread like wildfire on social media, evoking a wave of responses by amused people.

The incident has also led to a flurry of reactions on social media, with some poking fun at the ignominy and others calling it apathy of the medical system of India.

Taking equality seriously 😜 — Sachin Vishwakarma (@sachinvishwakar) October 14, 2019

Doctor is definitely a feminist — ㅤ (@iBulleteer) October 14, 2019

The headline might sound funny but this is really serious, this is how doctors are looting common unsuspecting people.



They prescribe unnecessary tests & medicines all the time to make money, one of the most corrupt profession. — Scar (@RAC7R) October 14, 2019

​In a similar incident earlier, a doctor in Jharkhand’s Singhbhum district prescribed condoms to a woman after she complained of a stomach ache. It was only when she visited a pharmacy that she realised that the prescribed medicine on the prescription was to take a condom.