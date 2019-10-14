Priyanka Chopra Says Her Hubby is Too Big to Make Music With

New Delhi (Sputnik): Known for gobsmacking her millions of fans with her acting in various Bollywood flicks, Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra also has a great taste for music.

"The Sky is Pink" actress, who is herself known as a music sensation over enthralling her fans with her smash-hits songs such as “Exotic”, “In My City” amongst others, left her fans disheartened by the revelation that she would not be collaborating with husband Nick Jonas anytime in the future.

Priyanka, who is set to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with hubby and American singer Nick Jonas in December, said that she doesn’t have the audacity to collaborate with Nick as he is a musical prodigy.

"Oh God, I don't have the audacity to collaborate with him", Priyanka said to E! News. "I think he's like a musical prodigy. Whenever I sing in the car, like when my jam is on, and then he'll just look at me like that, I just get quiet".

The youngest member of The Jonas Brothers clan is set to join season 18 of the NBC singing competition “The Voice” as a coach.

ATTENTION! 🗣@nickjonas is taking over #TheVoice Twitter TONIGHT at 7:30PM PST. 😱



Ask him a question using #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice and he may answer you! pic.twitter.com/YXIQUpWNbz — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 9, 2019

Talking about her nearly 356 days of being Mrs Jonas, the actress said the best part of being married is having a sense of contentment.

Priyanka Chopra, who is on a whirlwind tour to promote her film “The Sky is Pink”, recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” to discuss the film, husband Nick Jonas and also took the infamous “Hot Ones” Challenge.

Talking #TheSkyIsPink(after Hot Ones wings 🔥) on @FallonTonight at 11:35pm EST on NBC! Hot sauce 400x spicier than a jalapeño...don’t try this at home!! @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/JZmgdiFz4B — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 11, 2019

​