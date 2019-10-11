Register
    Titan II was the longest-serving ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) in the US Air Force strategic arsenal

    Photo Archive Reveals US Cold War-Era Nuclear Missile 'Brain' Targeting Moscow

    CC BY 2.0 / Flickr/Mark Mauno
    Society
    Photographer Martin Miller has reportedly cataloged the nuclear arsenal created and stockpiled by the United States during its Cold War with the Soviet Union. Miller captured a close-up image of the Advanced Inertial Reference Sphere (AIRS) guidance system.

    The AIRS, also known as the "brain" of a US nuclear missile, was programmed to navigate the ICBM to Moscow, The Daily Mail reported.

    The AIRS system, reportedly created of some 19,000 parts, was installed inside the MX Peacekeeper missile, bringing its strike precision to within 130 feet (40 meters).

    Millers' catalog of Cold War-era photos highlights the technological side of the country's prolonged standoff with Soviet Union, which ran from after the Second World War until the early 1990s, UK-based media said.

    'The formidable technical barriers to producing nuclear materials and designs gradually gave way, enabling weapons virtually unlimited in number and explosive power.... the last half of the 20th Century saw a frenzied strategic and technological competition that left us with the chilling array of doomsday machines', Miller said, cited by The Daily Mail. 

    A series of pictures posted by The Daily Mail show the intricacies of the AIRS guidance system, which was extremely expensive and time-consuming in its construction and which eventually slowed the deployment of the MX Peacekeeper until the tail end of the Cold War, the media report said.

    Development of the MX missile first began in 1971, and built upon technological advances made during the first 25 years of America's long standoff with the former Soviet Union. There were originally plans for 100 missiles. Congress, however, capped the number at 50 in 1984.

    AcceptRefuse