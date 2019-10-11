Pablo Escobar's Brother Wins Legal Row Over 'PabloEscobar.com', Claims Against Musk, Apple Pending

The brother of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, killed in 1993, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, known as 'El Osito', through a legal battle with a cybersquatter has acquired ownership of the domain name PabloEscobar.com.

The Escobar brother's companym Escobar Inc., filed a complaint about the use of a currently inactive domain name, The Daily Mail reported. 'El Osito' reportedly wants to use this website to sell various merchandise branded and related to his dead relative.

The current owner of the domain wanted $3 million for the site but The National Arbitration Forum chose to transfer it instead, the media report said.

"I am happy. Escobar Inc is the only true owner of anything relating to Pablo Escobar. Infringers need to stop. We will fight anyone that is in our way", Roberto Escobar said, cited by The Daily Mail.

According to the media repost, the online store will be activated by the end of next year. Notably, one of the bestsellers related to the infamous dead Colombian kingpin will be an Escobar Inc-branded flamethrower, according to 'El Osito' specs.

Escobar claims that Elon Musk stole his idea of a flamethrower and used it for The Boring Company after a Musk employee visited Colombia in 2017 and saw one of the toys owned by the Escobars, UK-based media said.

Encouraged with the latest legal victory, Escobar Inc is reportedly preparing a lawsuit against the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

"Elon Musk will go down soon, we are preparing some huge cases against him. He will regret not paying us, just like everyone else has regretted it", Escobar claimed, cited by The Daily Mail.

Escobar Inc CEO Olof Gustafsson echoed the comments of 'El Osito', hinting that another US-based tech giant, Apple Inc, could be targeted in a legal battle.

"People need to realize this and contact us for licensing deals. Anybody that does anything relating to Pablo Escobar should consult with us prior. We are in the process now of starting a $50 million technology company which will beat Apple Inc, easily", Gustafsson claimed, cited by The Daily Mail.

Escobar Inc is a private holding company based in Medellín, Colombia, first established in 1984 by Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, brother of Pablo. The company is reportedly responsible for managing the assets of the Escobar family, including intellectual property rights and licensing.

The notorious druglord - whos personality became the subject of books, TV shows, and films - was claimed to have amassed some US $30 billion by the time of his death in 1993, while his ruthless and formidable Medellin cartel monopolized the cocaine trade and drug trafficking into the US in the 1980s and 1990s.