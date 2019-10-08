PewDiePie Hints at New Possible Diss Track, Poised to 'Set Internet on Fire Again'

While it wasn’t immediately clear what kind of song PewDiePie may release, the vlogger did make a reference to a famous diss track of his while making the reveal.

Famous vlogger and one-time “King of YouTube” Felix Kjellberg, popularly known by his alias PewDiePie, has recently teased the possible upcoming release of his new song set to eclipse his certain previous exploit.

The reveal was made by Pewds in one of his latest videos as he was reviewing memes submitted by his fans and took note of that one meme was related to “B*tch Lasagna” – the diss track of his that PewDiePie recorded almost exactly a year ago during the infamous feud between him and Indian music record label and film production company T-Series.

"Don’t worry gamers, I have a new song coming! And it’s gonna make ‘B*tch Lasagna’ look like a b*tch lasagna", PewDiePie cryptically told his viewers. "That’s all I can say".

And while it wasn’t immediately clear exactly what kind of song Pewds might be preparing to treat his fans to, Dexerto claims that “if and when he drops another diss track, it is sure to set the internet on fire again”.