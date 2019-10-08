Register
10:18 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A group of refugees walk on the railway tracks after crossing from Serbia, into Roszke, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015.

    Diversity Erodes Social Trust, Danish Study Finds

    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A likely explanation is to be found in human nature, as people seem to derive trust from the similarity of their environment, which they see as an indicator of shared norms and beliefs. Therefore, trust tends to be lower in ethnically diverse settings, where ethnicity most often stands out visibly.

    A new peer-reviewed study by Danish academics has found that ethnic diversity has a negative impact on communities, eroding trust.

    In their joint study, “Ethnic Diversity and Social Trust: A Narrative and Meta-Analytical Review”, Peter Thisted Dinesen and Merlin Schaeffer from the University of Copenhagen and Kim Mannemar Sønderskov from Aarhus University sought to answer whether “continued immigration and corresponding growing ethnic diversity” had a positive impact on togetherness and unity, yet found the opposite to be the case.

    The crew studied existing literature and carried out a meta-analysis of 1,001 estimates from 87 studies from countries such as the US, Sweden, Norway, and New Zealand, finding a “statistically significant negative relationship between ethnic diversity and social trust across all studies”.

    “And just to be clear, the overall negative relationship between residential ethnic diversity and social trust is statistically significant and holds up when conditioning on a range of potential confounders and moderators,” Peter Thisted Dinesen tweeted.

    ​A range of theoretical accounts have been put forward to explain the negative relationship between ethnic diversity and the various types of social trust, the researchers stressed. As a common basis, most accounts implicitly or explicitly assume that people partly infer the trustworthiness of others based on cues from their local environment, including the ethnic background of other people they encounter in this context.

    In other words, people tend to trust those who are different from themselves less, due to similarity being an indicator of shared norms and other behaviour-regulating features relevant for establishing trust. Because ethnicity is most often a highly visible cue of similarity, social trust is therefore predicted to be lower in ethnically diverse settings, where such cues are more frequent.

    “Extant studies have relatively consistently reported a significant negative relationship between neighbourhood-level ethnic diversity and various forms of social trust,” the researchers stressed.

    Their study was hailed by fellow researchers.

    “Higher diversity is significantly associated with lower trust in communities, even when controlling for deprivation,” Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at Birkbeck University of London tweeted.

    ​Tom var der Meer, a professor of political science at the University of Amsterdam and the author of the book “It's not the voter who is crazy”, called the study “excellent and conclusive”.

    ​In late September, Peter Thisted Dinesen held a lecture on immigration and social trust in contemporary Western societies called “Diverse and Disunited”.

    Over the past decade, the idea of diversity being the greatest strength has been embraced and promoted by top-tier politicians such as Barack Obama, Theresa May and Justin Trudeau, but also celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and multinational corporations such as Apple.

    Tags:
    diversity, ethnic diversity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse