Philippine President Duterte's Daughter Contracts Dengue - Reports

Duterte, 74, the oldest person to be elected president of the Philippines disclosed a day earlier that he suffers from an autoimmune disease that can potentially have serious complications, The Guardian reported citing a transcript released by his office.

Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, 15, the youngest daughter of the Philippine president, was transported to a hospital after she contracted dengue, the mosquito-borne disease, The Filipino Times reported.

"I have to go see Kitty. She has dengue. But she is already on the safe level", Duterte was quoted as saying.

At the same time, Duterte's common-law wife, Honeylet Avancena has cut her Germany trip to be with her daughter, the reports say.

According to The Filipino Times, Veronica Duterte was among the 891,000 children vaccinated with the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

In August, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) announced a national dengue epidemic, saying that over 146,000 dengue cases had been recorded in the country and 620 people died from the disease.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas of the world, including in the countries of Southeast Asia. Symptoms may include headache, vomiting, skin rash, low blood pressure and others. It is mostly non-fatal, but complications can lead to death.