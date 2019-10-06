‘I think I am a Great Superhero’ - Priyanka Chopra on Indian Marvel Superhero Film

New Delhi (Sputnik): Riding on the wave of Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has called for Marvel’s first-ever Indian superhero film.

Russo, on his visit to India, confirmed that his team was in talks with Priyanka for a possible collaboration, leaving the actress’ fandom anticipating the global icon as a Marvel superhero.

The Sky is Pink actress has yet again tickled her fans' nerves in an interview with the British website Metro by saying that she would be keen to take up a role as a superhero.

Priyanka jokingly said that she thinks she is a “great superhero” and already feels like one in real life.

“It’s extremely hypothetical at the moment, but sure!” she said.

On being asked what her superpower would be, the Baywatch actress said that it would be something flight-related, as she already has to travel between the two continents.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the promotion of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, set to be released on 11 October. The film received a standing ovation by the audience at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.